Ordenan evacuaciones inmediatas por inundaciones en Sedona

The City of Sedona has issued the following emergency notification:



EVACUATE THESE AREAS NOW



For residents who live on these roads:

Trails End Rd, Trails End Ln, Blackhawk Ln,

Newcastle Ln, Oak Creek Mobillodge,

Copper Cliffs Dr, Copper Cliffs Ln, Sycamore Rd,

The Villas…