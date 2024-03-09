Gran expectativa por los Premios Oscar, que ganan interés en la audiencia hispana

La ceremonia de los Premios Oscar regresa este domingo con un renovado interés de la audiencia hispana ante el aumento de la diversidad entre los nominados.
Verónica Hernández, analista de inclusión de Nielsen, dijo a EFE que el crecimiento de los televidentes latinos que no se pierden esta premiación de Hollywood ha sido del 95% desde 2021 y esto se debería, en parte, a la mayor presencia de actores nominados que no son blancos.
Un reciente análisis de Nielsen vinculó el aumento de las nominaciones de actores de color con el mayor interés en el espectáculo de los Óscar entre las audiencias diversas, precisó Hernández.
Este año, en la edición 96 de los Oscar, siete actores "diversos" han sido nominados para los Oscar, una cifra que no se alcanzaba desde 2007. Se espera que uno o dos de ellos ganen este año.
En la categoría de mejor actriz de reparto tres de las nominadas son mujeres "diversas": América Ferrera (Barbie), Danielle Brooks (El color púrpura) y Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Los que se quedan). La lista la completan Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) y la oscarizada Jodie Foster (Nyad).
Mientras tanto, la cinta de Christopher Nolan "Oppenheimer'"parte como la gran favorita de estos premios al liderar las nominaciones con 13 candidaturas.
Está seguida de "Poor Things" (Pobres Criaturas), de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y de "Killers of the Flower Moon" (Los asesinos de la Luna), de Martin Scorsese, con 10, que ha hecho historia al poner en la lista de candidatas a mejor actriz a Lily Gladstone, la primera mujer indígena en recibir una nominación a los premios más prestigiosos del cine de Hollywood.
Al igual que Gladstone, esta es la primera nominación para Ferrera en los Oscar. Nacida en Los Ángeles, de padres inmigrantes de Honduras, la hispana se ha convertido en una de las voces más férreas de la industria por buscar mayor presencia de minorías en las producciones.
La ceremonia,será en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles y comenzará a las 7 pm hora del Este. El comediante Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la noche.
A continuación, la lista completa de las nominaciones:
NOMINADOS A MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “Zone of Interest”
MEJOR ACTOR
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
MEJOR DISEÑ0 DE VESTUARIO
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- “Four Daughters”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Edward Lachman, “El Conde”
- Rodrigo Prieto “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”
- Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
- Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- John Hoffman and Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”
- S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien, “Island in Between”
- Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, “The Last Repair Shop”
- Sean Wang and Sam Davis, “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”