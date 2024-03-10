Oscars

Estos son los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2024

"Oppenheimer" lideró las nominaciones a los premios Oscar con 13, incluida la de mejor película.

Por NBC News Staff

La 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia coronó las mejores películas y actuaciones del 2023, con "Oppenheimer" a la cabeza con 13 nominaciones.

Otras películas nominadas a múltiples premios Oscar incluyen "Killers of the Flower Moon", de Martin Scorsese, que obtuvo 10 nominaciones, y "Barbie" con ocho nominaciones.

Fuera de la lista de posibles ganadores estaban Margot Robbie a la mejor actriz en un papel principal y Greta Gerwig a la mejor directora por "Barbie", y el presentador Jimmy Kimmel ya abordó los desaires en un avance del programa.

Con varios otros miembros del elenco de "Barbie" repitiendo sus papeles, incluidos Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera y Kate McKinnon, Kimmel se burló al hacer que Gosling se enterara de los desaires, lo que lo llevó a gritar en estado de shock.

Ferrera y Gosling, sin embargo, fueron nominados por sus papeles y se espera que Gosling interprete su exitosa canción de la película, "I'm Just Ken", en algún momento durante el programa.

Para Kimmel, es el segundo año consecutivo y la cuarta vez en total que presenta los Premios de la Academia.

Aquí está la lista completa de ganadores.

Mejor imagen:

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • Ganador: “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Zone of Interest”

Mejor actor en un papel principal:

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
  • Ganador: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz en un papel protagónico:

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
  • Ganadora: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Mejor actor de reparto:

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Ganador: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton, “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto:

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
  • America Ferrera, “Barbie”
  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
  • Ganadora: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mejor guión adaptado:

  • Ganador: "American Fiction”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión original:

  • Ganador: “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Maestro”
  • “May December”
  • “Past Lives”

Mejor canción original:

  • “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
  • “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Ganadora: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Mejor puntaje original:

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Ganador: “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor largometraje de animación:

  • Ganador: “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor cortometraje de animación:

  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • “Our Uniform”
  • “Pachyderme”
  • Ganador: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Mejor director:

  • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Ganador: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
  • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor largometraje internacional:

  • “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
  • “Io Capitano,” Italy
  • “Perfect Days,” Japan
  • “Society of the Snow,” Spain
  • Ganador: “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

  • “The After”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Knight of Fortune”
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • Ganador: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • Ganador: “Poor Things”

Mejor documental:

  • “Four Daughters”
  • Ganador: “20 Days in Mariupol”
  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
  • “The Eternal Memory”
  • “To Kill a Tiger”

Cinematografía:

  • Edward Lachman, “El Conde”
  • Rodrigo Prieto “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”
  • Ganador: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
  • Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Cortometraje Documental:

  • Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”
  • John Hoffman and Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”
  • S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien, “Island in Between”
  • Ganador: Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, “The Last Repair Shop”
  • Sean Wang and Sam Davis, “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

Edición de película:

  • Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”
  • Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Ganadora: Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Maquillaje y Peluquería:

  • Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue, “Golda”
  • Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”
  • Luisa Abel, “Oppenheimer”
  • Ganadora: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston. “Poor Things”
  • Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé, “Society of the Snow”

Diseño de producción:

  • Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, “Barbie”
  • Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff, “Napoleon”
  • Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”
  • Ganador: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Sonido:

  • Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic, “The Creator”
  • Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”
  • Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O'Connell, “Oppenheimer”
  • Ganador: Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest”

Efectos visuales:

  • Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould, “The Creator”
  • Ganador: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima, “Godzilla Minus One”
  • Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
  • Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould, “Napoleon”

