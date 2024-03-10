Estos son los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2024

La 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia coronó las mejores películas y actuaciones del 2023, con "Oppenheimer" a la cabeza con 13 nominaciones.
Otras películas nominadas a múltiples premios Oscar incluyen "Killers of the Flower Moon", de Martin Scorsese, que obtuvo 10 nominaciones, y "Barbie" con ocho nominaciones.
Fuera de la lista de posibles ganadores estaban Margot Robbie a la mejor actriz en un papel principal y Greta Gerwig a la mejor directora por "Barbie", y el presentador Jimmy Kimmel ya abordó los desaires en un avance del programa.
Con varios otros miembros del elenco de "Barbie" repitiendo sus papeles, incluidos Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera y Kate McKinnon, Kimmel se burló al hacer que Gosling se enterara de los desaires, lo que lo llevó a gritar en estado de shock.
Ferrera y Gosling, sin embargo, fueron nominados por sus papeles y se espera que Gosling interprete su exitosa canción de la película, "I'm Just Ken", en algún momento durante el programa.
Para Kimmel, es el segundo año consecutivo y la cuarta vez en total que presenta los Premios de la Academia.
Aquí está la lista completa de ganadores.
Mejor imagen:
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- Ganador: “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “Zone of Interest”
Mejor actor en un papel principal:
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Ganador: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor actriz en un papel protagónico:
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Ganadora: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Ganador: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Ganadora: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Mejor guión adaptado:
- Ganador: "American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guión original:
- Ganador: “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Mejor canción original:
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Ganadora: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Mejor puntaje original:
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Ganador: “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor largometraje de animación:
- Ganador: “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor cortometraje de animación:
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- Ganador: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Mejor director:
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Ganador: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor largometraje internacional:
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- Ganador: “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- Ganador: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- Ganador: “Poor Things”
Mejor documental:
- “Four Daughters”
- Ganador: “20 Days in Mariupol”
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
Cinematografía:
- Edward Lachman, “El Conde”
- Rodrigo Prieto “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”
- Ganador: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
- Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”
Cortometraje Documental:
- Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- John Hoffman and Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”
- S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien, “Island in Between”
- Ganador: Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, “The Last Repair Shop”
- Sean Wang and Sam Davis, “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”
Edición de película:
- Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”
- Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Ganadora: Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”
Maquillaje y Peluquería:
- Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue, “Golda”
- Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”
- Luisa Abel, “Oppenheimer”
- Ganadora: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston. “Poor Things”
- Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé, “Society of the Snow”
Diseño de producción:
- Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, “Barbie”
- Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff, “Napoleon”
- Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”
- Ganador: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”
Sonido:
- Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic, “The Creator”
- Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”
- Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O'Connell, “Oppenheimer”
- Ganador: Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest”
Efectos visuales:
- Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould, “The Creator”
- Ganador: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima, “Godzilla Minus One”
- Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould, “Napoleon”