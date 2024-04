Cierran tramo de la I-40 por descarrilamiento de tren en el noroeste de Arizona

*CLOSURE*



I-40 EB is closed at milepost 357 due to a train derailment in New Mexico.



Expect delays & seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz & the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/CBvsA4jtzy