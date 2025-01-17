Arizona

Hospitalizan a sospechoso tras tiroteo en el que estuvo involucrado policía de Phoenix en Laveen

Por TELEMUNDO ARIZONA

LAVEEN VILLAGE - Un sospechoso fue trasladado de urgencia a un hospital después de un tiroteo en el que estuvieron involucrados oficiales de policía de Phoenix la mañana de este viernes.

El tiroteo ocurrió después de las 11 a.m. cerca de 35th Ave y Baseline Rd.

Los detalles sobre la identidad del sospechoso o la causa del tiroteo aún no se han revelado, pero la policía reporta que ningún oficial resultó herido.

Esta es una notica de última hora.

