Policía de Phoenix investiga tiroteo que involucra a un oficial

La policía de Phoenix está investigando este domingo un tiroteo en el que estuvo involucrado un agente en el área de la 99th Avenida y Thunderbird Road.

No hay heridos entre los agentes.

Un sospechoso fue abatido.

El área permanecerá cerrada por un período prolongado mientras continúa la investigación.

Phoenix police is working an officer involved shooting in the area of 99th Ave. and Thunderbird Road. There are no injuries to officers. The suspect is down. No one is outstanding. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time as this investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ezPK0Y05O8