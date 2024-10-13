Phoenix

Policía de Phoenix investiga tiroteo que involucra a un oficial

El área permanecerá cerrada por un período prolongado mientras continúa la investigación.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

Tiroteo
Policía de Phoenix

La policía de Phoenix está investigando este domingo un tiroteo en el que estuvo involucrado un agente en el área de la 99th Avenida y Thunderbird Road.

No hay heridos entre los agentes.

Un sospechoso fue abatido.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Phoenix
