Cierran parte de la autopista 60 cerca de Globe debido a incendio

#CopperCanyonFire UPDATE - 1,300 acres - 0 containment. Fire cont. to burn on both sides of highway. VLAT assisting to help secure N/NE side of fire. US 60 remains closed. Crews working structure protection to nearby ranch. #AZFire #AZForestry #Globe @gilacountygov @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/8KivBtG3FQ