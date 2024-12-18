Arizona

Cierran Thunderbird Rd en ambas direcciones cerca de la I-17 debido a “incidente crítico”

Por TELEMUNDO ARIZONA

Phoenix igual récord de calor con 119 grados

PHOENIX- Un “incidente crítico” mantiene cerrada en el área de 28th Ave y Thunderbird Rd.

El área de Thunderbird Rd estará cerrada en dirección este y oeste, según la Policía de Phoenix.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email.> Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Arizona aquí.

Esta es una noticia de última hora. Mantente atento a las actualizaciones.

Local

Arizona Hace 13 mins

Residente de Tucson Recupera $500 de Estufa Gracias a Telemundo Responde

Arizona Hace 42 mins

Arrestan a más de 20 personas en operativo de la DEA en Tucson

Este artículo etiquetado en:

ArizonaUltima Hora
Newsletters Responde Contáctanos Local Precios de la gasolina en Arizona Calor extremo en Arizona: ayudas y programas Más Noticias Estados Unidos En la frontera Inmigración México Mundo Salud El tiempo Entretenimiento ACCESO TOTAL Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes Tráfico
Guía de programación
Contáctanos