Cierran Thunderbird Rd en ambas direcciones cerca de la I-17 debido a “incidente crítico”

PHOENIX- Un “incidente crítico” mantiene cerrada en el área de 28th Ave y Thunderbird Rd.

El área de Thunderbird Rd estará cerrada en dirección este y oeste, según la Policía de Phoenix.

Esta es una noticia de última hora. Mantente atento a las actualizaciones.

Officers are investigating a critical incident that has happened in the area of 28th Ave and Thunderbird Rd. All of Thunderbird Rd east and west will be closed off for an extended portion of the day.



Media Staging will be on Thunderbird Rd. and 31st Ave. PIO will be responding.