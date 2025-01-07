Se registra actividad policial el área de las calles 75 y Stetson en Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE- La policía de Scottsdale está investigando un incidente policial en el área de la calle 75 y Stetson.

Se recomienda a las personas que se mantengan alejadas del área hasta nuevo aviso.

Se espera una fuerte presencia policial en el área.

We are investigating an ongoing police incident in the area of 75th St and Stetson. We ask that people stay out of the area until further notice.

Expect to see a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/2po9c7jksY