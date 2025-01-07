Arizona

Se registra actividad policial el área de las calles 75 y Stetson en Scottsdale

Por TELEMUNDO ARIZONA

SCOTTSDALE- La policía de Scottsdale está investigando un incidente policial en el área de la calle 75 y Stetson.

Se recomienda a las personas que se mantengan alejadas del área hasta nuevo aviso.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email.> Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Arizona aquí.

Se espera una fuerte presencia policial en el área.

Local

Arizona Hace 2 horas

Fugitivo capturado en México, regresa a Arizona para enfrentar cargos de pornografía infantil

Arizona Hace 4 horas

¡Qué tal Arizona! Vehículo conduce entre un grupo de ciclistas

Este artículo etiquetado en:

ArizonaUltima Hora
Newsletters Responde Contáctanos Local Precios de la gasolina en Arizona Calor extremo en Arizona: ayudas y programas Más Noticias Estados Unidos En la frontera Inmigración México Mundo Salud El tiempo Entretenimiento ACCESO TOTAL Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes Tráfico
Guía de programación
Contáctanos