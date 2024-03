*CLOSURE*



US 93 southbound is closed near Wickenburg due to a crash at milepost 196.



Expect delays & seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 & the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/t5r6bqzzOV