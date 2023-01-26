Arizona

Super Bowl LVII: lista de conciertos en Phoenix y área metropolitana

Por TELEMUNDO ARIZONA

Super Bowl LVII: lista de conciertos en Phoenix y área metropolitana
@AZSuperBowl

PHOENIX — El segundo fin de semana de febrero se realizaran decenas de eventos con motivo del Super Bowl para quienes buscan entretenimiento en Phoenix y el área metropolitana.

Los conciertos que se llevarán a cabo abarcan desde el centro de entretenimiento Westgate en Glendale hasta el Centro de Convenciones de Chandler.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Arizona aquí.

Si estás buscando o tienes planeado asistir a estos eventos, estas son algunas de las mejores opciones en los días previos al 12 de febrero.

Miércoles 8 de febrero

  • Super Bowl Soul Celebration: An Evening of Celebration and Culture – Mesa Arts Center
  • Suits & Sneakers presents Rick Ross – The W Scottsdale
  • Coors Light Birds Nest: Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane – TPC Scottsdale

Jueves 9 de febrero

  • Jason Aldean with Mackenzie Porter – TPC Scottsdale
  • Steve Aoki – Talking Stick Resort
  • Tailgate Time Machine ft. Slim Thug, Baby Bash and Paul Wall – The Hot Chick
  • Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Paramore and Bleachers – Footprint Center
  • Tyga Big Game Weekend Bash- Maya Day & Nightclub
  • Jimmy Eat World at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park
  • Luke Combs at SiriusXM Party – Arizona Financial Theatre
  • DJ Pauly D at Salt Tacos y Tequila Big Game Weekend Bash – Westgate Entertainment District
  • Super Weekend Presents G-Eazy – The W Scottsdale
  • Dillon Francis Big Game Week Party – Cake Nightclub (Scottsdale)

Arizona Hace 3 horas

El comité del Super Bowl abre concurso para nombrar a Super Saguaro

Phoenix 24 Ene

Paso a paso: así será el plan de respuesta ante emergencias durante el Super Bowl LVII

Arizona 24 Ene

Chris Stapleton y Babyface cantarán previo al Super Bowl LVII

Viernes 10 de febrero

  • Coors Light Birds Nest: Machine Gun Kelly – TPC Scottsdale
  • Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Dave Matthews Band – Footprint Center
  • Tailgate Time Machine ft. T-Pain – The Hot Chick
  • Alesso Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub
  • Shaq’s Fun House ft. Diplo and Snoop Dogg – Talking Stick Resort
  • The FanDuel Party ft. The Killers – Tempe Beach Park
  • Dru Hill 25th Anniversary Tour – Chandler Center for the Arts
  • Planters Legends Party hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis ft. Nelly – Wild Horse Pass
  • Lee Brice at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park
  • Super Weekend Presents Cardi-B – The W Scottsdale

Sábado 11 de febrero

  • Gronk Beach 2023 with 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon and more – Talking Stick Resort
  • Tailgate Time Machine ft. Fashen and Vice – The Hot Chick
  • The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2023 ft Kim Cruse – Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
  • BetMGM West Fest ft. Tim McGraw – Westgate Entertainment District
  • Zedd at Tao X Maxim Big Game Party – Southwest Jet Center
  • Kaskade Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub
  • SI The Party ft. The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly – Talking Stick Resort
  • Coors Light Birds Nest: The Chainsmokers with Gryffin – TPC Scottsdale
  • Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Imagine Dragons – Footprint Center

Esta es una noticia de última hora, por favor mantente atento a próximas actualizaciones. Gracias por preferir Telemundo Arizona.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

ArizonadeportesNFLSuper Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII en Arizona Temporada de impuestos en Arizona Responde Contáctanos Precios de la gasolina en Arizona Apoyando a nuestras escuelas Local Más Noticias Estados Unidos En la frontera Inmigración México Mundo Salud El tiempo Entretenimiento ACCESO TOTAL Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes
KTAZ Public Inspection File KHRR Public Inspection File Accesibilidad KTAZ Empleos KHRR Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Subtitulado Envía tus comentarios Términos de Servicio Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Aviso de California Opciones de anuncios Publicidad con nosotros Anúnciate con nosotros / Advertise with us
Contáctanos