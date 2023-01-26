Super Bowl LVII: lista de conciertos en Phoenix y área metropolitana

PHOENIX — El segundo fin de semana de febrero se realizaran decenas de eventos con motivo del Super Bowl para quienes buscan entretenimiento en Phoenix y el área metropolitana.
Los conciertos que se llevarán a cabo abarcan desde el centro de entretenimiento Westgate en Glendale hasta el Centro de Convenciones de Chandler.
Si estás buscando o tienes planeado asistir a estos eventos, estas son algunas de las mejores opciones en los días previos al 12 de febrero.
Miércoles 8 de febrero
- Super Bowl Soul Celebration: An Evening of Celebration and Culture – Mesa Arts Center
- Suits & Sneakers presents Rick Ross – The W Scottsdale
- Coors Light Birds Nest: Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane – TPC Scottsdale
Jueves 9 de febrero
- Jason Aldean with Mackenzie Porter – TPC Scottsdale
- Steve Aoki – Talking Stick Resort
- Tailgate Time Machine ft. Slim Thug, Baby Bash and Paul Wall – The Hot Chick
- Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Paramore and Bleachers – Footprint Center
- Tyga Big Game Weekend Bash- Maya Day & Nightclub
- Jimmy Eat World at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park
- Luke Combs at SiriusXM Party – Arizona Financial Theatre
- DJ Pauly D at Salt Tacos y Tequila Big Game Weekend Bash – Westgate Entertainment District
- Super Weekend Presents G-Eazy – The W Scottsdale
- Dillon Francis Big Game Week Party – Cake Nightclub (Scottsdale)
Viernes 10 de febrero
- Coors Light Birds Nest: Machine Gun Kelly – TPC Scottsdale
- Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Dave Matthews Band – Footprint Center
- Tailgate Time Machine ft. T-Pain – The Hot Chick
- Alesso Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub
- Shaq’s Fun House ft. Diplo and Snoop Dogg – Talking Stick Resort
- The FanDuel Party ft. The Killers – Tempe Beach Park
- Dru Hill 25th Anniversary Tour – Chandler Center for the Arts
- Planters Legends Party hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis ft. Nelly – Wild Horse Pass
- Lee Brice at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park
- Super Weekend Presents Cardi-B – The W Scottsdale
Sábado 11 de febrero
- Gronk Beach 2023 with 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon and more – Talking Stick Resort
- Tailgate Time Machine ft. Fashen and Vice – The Hot Chick
- The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2023 ft Kim Cruse – Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- BetMGM West Fest ft. Tim McGraw – Westgate Entertainment District
- Zedd at Tao X Maxim Big Game Party – Southwest Jet Center
- Kaskade Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub
- SI The Party ft. The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly – Talking Stick Resort
- Coors Light Birds Nest: The Chainsmokers with Gryffin – TPC Scottsdale
- Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Imagine Dragons – Footprint Center
