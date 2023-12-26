Reciclaje de árboles de Navidad: conoce dónde puedes reciclar tu árbol natural en Phoenix

PHOENIX - Para quienes hayan adquirido un árbol no artificial, se recomienda no tirarlo a la basura sino llevarlo a los puntos de recogida ofrecidos por algunas ciudades.

Recuerda que los árboles suelen secarse rápidamente y puede haber riesgo de incendio, por lo que es recomendable que te deshagas de los árboles a tiempo.

En el estado de Arizona, a los residentes se les ofrecen varios lugares de entrega para convertir en abono sus árboles de Navidad y coronas vivas.

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

Dobson Ranch Library: 2363 S. Dobson Rd. Mesa, AZ 85202

Fitch Park: 651 N. Center St. Mesa, AZ 85201

Mountain View Park: 845 N. Lindsay Rd. Mesa, AZ 85213

East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E. Decatur St. Mesa, AZ 85207

Superstition Springs Substation: 2430 S. Ellsworth Rd. Mesa, AZ 85209

Acoma Park: 53rd Ave. & Acoma Rd.

Fire Station No. 156: 67th Ave. & Deer Valley Rd.

Heroes Regional Park Library: 83rd Ave. & Bethany Home Rd.

Foothills Park: 57th Ave. & Union Hills

Sahuaro Ranch Park: Southeast corner of 63rd Ave. & Mountain View Rd.

O’Neil Park: 64th Ave. & Missouri Ave.

Rose Lane Park: 51st. Ave & Martlette Ave.

Arrowhead Park: 1475 W. Erie St.

Chuparosa Park: 2400 S. Dobson Rd.

Desert Breeze Park: 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. East

Folley Park: 601 E. Frye Rd.

Nozomi Park: 250 S. Kyrene Rd.

Pima Park: 625 N. McQueen Rd.

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center: 955 E. Queen Creek Rd. (Bring picture ID & current City of Chandler utility bill)

Shawnee Park: 1400 W. Mesquite St.

Snedigar Sportsplex: Alma School Rd. Entrance

Tumbleweed Park: 745 E. Germann Rd.

Veterans Oasis Park - 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.

Cactus Park: 7202 E. Cactus Road (Cactus Rd and Scottsdale Rd - southwest corner of the parking lot.)

Eldorado Park: 2301 N. Miller Road (77th Street and McDowell Road - in the parking lot east of the soccer fields.)

Scottsdale Ranch Park: 10400 E. Via Linda (104th Street and Via Linda - in the parking lot west of the basketball courts.)

Thompson Peak Park: 20199 N. 78th Pl. (Thompson Peak Parkway and Hayden Road - in the northeast parking lot.)

Bi-Centennial Park, 16705 N. Nash St. (south end of the parking lot)

Surprise Recreation Campus / Youth Baseball Complex, 15795 N. Parkview Pl. (across from Valley Vista High School)

Dick McComb Softball Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd. (parking lot on the corner of 180th Avenue & Westpark Boulevard)

Asante Community Park, 16763 W. Vereda Solana Dr. (parking lot at the north end of the park)