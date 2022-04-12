Reporte: ¿Cuáles son las mejores preparatorias de Arizona?

ARIZONA- Para muchos de estos estudiantes y sus familias, la educación pública es clave: 48.1 millones de estudiantes matriculados en escuelas primarias y secundarias públicas en 2020; y hay casi 24,000 preparatorias públicas en los Estados Unidos, según el Centro Nacional de Estadísticas Educativas.
El sitio Stacker compiló una lista de las mejores preparatorias públicas de Arizona utilizando clasificaciones de Niche. Para este reporte se usaron ocho factores para sus clasificaciones, y a cada factor se le asigna un peso diferente. Un 60 % de la puntuación se basa en los estudios académicos y las calificaciones, que se calcula utilizando las pruebas de competencia de las evaluaciones estatales y las puntuaciones de las pruebas SAT/ACT.
A partir de ahí, la cultura y la diversidad, las encuestas de padres y estudiantes sobre sus experiencias generales, y los maestros contribuyen cada uno con el 10% del puntaje.
Finalmente, las puntuaciones de los clubes y actividades de cada escuela, salud y seguridad, recursos e instalaciones y deportes constituyen el 2.5% cada uno.
Aquí el listado completo:
- 1. BASIS Oro Valley. Location: Oro Valley. Enrollment: 626 (6:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- #2. BASIS Scottsdale. Location: Scottsdale. Enrollment: 1,123 (11:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A+.
- 3. BASIS Tucson North. Location: Tucson. Enrollment: 975 (14:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+
- 4 University High School. School district: Tucson Unified School District. Enrollment: 1,150 (23:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+
- 5 BASIS Phoenix. Location: Phoenix. Enrollment: 772 (18:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 6 BASIS Ahwatukee. Location: Phoenix. Enrollment: 720 (— student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 7 BASIS Chandler. Location: Chandler. Enrollment: 1,119 (16:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+
- 8 BASIS Peoria. Location: Peoria. Enrollment: 932 (18:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 9 BASIS Flagstaff. Location: Flagstaff. Enrollment: 850 (11:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 10 Tempe Preparatory Academy. Location: Tempe. Enrollment: 443 (12:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 11 Arizona College Prep Erie Campus. School district: Chandler Unified School District No. 80. Enrollment: 815 (22:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 12 Basis Mesa. Location: Mesa. Enrollment: 823 (28:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+
- 13 Great Hearts Academies - Chandler Prep. Location: Chandler. Enrollment: 735 (15:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 14 Great Hearts Academies - Scottsdale Prep. Location: Scottsdale. Enrollment: 844 (12:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 15 Basis Goodyear. Location: Goodyear. Enrollment: 262 (— student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 16 Paragon Science Academy. Location: Chandler. Enrollment: 581 (9:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 17 Great Hearts Academies - Glendale Prep. Location: Peoria. Enrollment: 582 (18:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+
- 18 Basis Prescott. Location: Prescott. Enrollment: 747 (— student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 19 Gilbert Classical Academy High School. School district: Gilbert Public Schools Enrollment: 678 (22:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 20 Great Hearts Arete Preparatory Academy. Location: Gilbert. Enrollment: 554 (13:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 21 Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep. Location: Phoenix. Enrollment: 796 (16:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+
- 22 Hamilton High School. School district: Chandler Unified School District No. 80. Enrollment: 3,933 (21:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 23 Horizon Honors Secondary School. Location: Phoenix. Enrollment: 724 (18:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 24 Phoenix Union Bioscience High School. School district: Phoenix Union High School District. Enrollment: 369 (17:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+.
- 25 Catalina Foothills High School. School district: Catalina Foothills Unified School District. Enrollment: 1,804 (22:1 student to teacher ratio). Niche grade: A+