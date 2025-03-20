Reportan tiroteo con oficial involucrado en Chandler

ARIZONA- Los Departamentos de Policía de Chandler y Mesa reportan un tiroteo en el que estuvo involucrado un oficial.

El tiroteo ocurrió cerca del bulevar Chandler y la calle Hamilton.

Todos los agentes se encuentran a salvo y no hay peligro para la comunidad, según la Policía de Chandler.

The Chandler Police Department is working with the Mesa Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting near Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street. All officers are safe and there is no danger to the community.

The media staging area will be in a parking lot on…