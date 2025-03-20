Arizona

Reportan tiroteo con oficial involucrado en Chandler

Por TELEMUNDO ARIZONA

ARIZONA- Los Departamentos de Policía de Chandler y Mesa reportan un tiroteo en el que estuvo involucrado un oficial.

El tiroteo ocurrió cerca del bulevar Chandler y la calle Hamilton.

Todos los agentes se encuentran a salvo y no hay peligro para la comunidad, según la Policía de Chandler.

