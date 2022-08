Miles sin electricidad después de las tormentas monzónicas en Phoenix

#TrafficAlert - Multiple closures due to storm damage & power lines down.

- 83rd Ave / Cactus Rd Intersection - All directions

- 91st Ave from Peoria to Grand Ave.

- Cactus Rd from 83rd to 91st Ave

- 79th Ave from Cactus to Peoria Ave

- 79th Ave & Columbine Rd pic.twitter.com/K6h6916Czf