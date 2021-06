#Missing 11 YO Mariah Begay. She was last seen in the area of 67th Ave and Butler around 8am getting on a school bus. She is 5’, 120lbs and was wearing a whi shirt with gold writing, blue jean short, whi shoes, and blue glitter backpack. Contact GPD 623-930-3000 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/m8FK6SBqW2