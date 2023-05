Maluma traerá su “Don Juan World Tour” a Phoenix este otoño

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @maluma is bringing the Don Juan World Tour to our home on September 10!



⚡️ Presale begins Thursday, May 25 at 10AM until Friday, May 26 at 9AM

⚡️ Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/Wgy2auxW5i