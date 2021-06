Implementan restricciones más estrictas por incendios en Arizona

Fire restrictions on BLM lands in Central and Western AZ as well as BLM lands in Navajo and Apache counties will increase to Stage 2 on 6/11. BLM lands in SE AZ are at Stage 2 and Stage 1 N of the Grand Canyon for full details: https://t.co/bpDosF9KJG #AZFire #PreventWildfires pic.twitter.com/48pW30mDsw