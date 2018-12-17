PHOENIX- Con motivo del Mes Nacional de los Donantes, la Cruz Roja Americana invita a la comunidad a satisfacer la necesidad urgente de sangre y plaquetas este mes de enero.

Para participar puedes hacer una cita para donar sangre o plaquetas descargando la aplicación gratuita para donar sangre de la Cruz Roja Americana, visitando RedCrossBlood.org o llamando al 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Todos los tipos de sangre son necesarios para garantizar un suministro confiable para los pacientes. Se requiere una tarjeta de donante de sangre o licencia de manejo.

Las personas que tienen 17 años en la mayoría de los estados (16 con el consentimiento de los padres donde lo permite la ley estatal), pesan al menos 110 libras y gozan de buena salud en general, pueden ser elegibles para donar sangre.

Para más información sobre los requisitos de altura y peso consulta este enlace.

Flagstaff

1/23/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Northern Arizona University, NAU Dubois Center, 306 Pine Knoll Drive,, Bldg 64

Dudleyville

1/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apache Sky Casino, 777 Apache Sky Blvd

Globe

1/8/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Globe Elks Post 2809, 1910 E Maple St

Avondale

1/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Avondale Public Library, 11350 W. Civic Center Drive

Casa Grande

1/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Casa Grande Elks Lodge 1957, 909 East Florence Blvd.

Chandler

1/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of America, 300 E. Chandler Blvd

1/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chandler Gilbert Family YMCA, 1655 W Frye Rd.

1/9/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Earnhardt Ford, 7300 W. Orchid Lane

1/12/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., LDS Chandler West Stake, 1950 West Galveston

1/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 West Ray Road

Gilbert

1/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., San Tan Ford, 1429 E. Motorplex Loop

1/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 206 N. Gilbert

1/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LivGenerations Agritopia, 2811 E Agritopia Loop South

1/31/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burn Bootcamp, 690 S. Cooper Rd

Glendale

1/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sanderson Ford, 6400 N 51 Ave.

1/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wells Fargo, 5503 W Northern Ave

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arizona State University West, 4701 W. Thunderbird Rd

Goodyear

1/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Southwest Valley Family YMCA, 2919 N Litchfield Rd

Mesa

1/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union, 4212 East Juanita Ave

1/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sportsman's Warehouse, 1750 S. Greenfield Rd.

1/7/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Berge Quick Lane, 6459 E Southern Ave

1/14/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Berge Ford, 460 E Auto Center Drive

1/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Walgreens, 1935 N Power Road

1/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aspire Fitness, 1126 S Gilbert Rd

1/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Stone Canyon Apartments, 5210 East Hampton Avenue

1/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., WalMart Supercenter, 857 N Dobson Road

1/31/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liberty Arts Academy, 3015 S. Power Road

Peoria

1/9/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Peoria Ford, 9130 W. Bell Road

1/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Harley Davidson, 16130 N. Arrowhead Fountain Center Dr.

Phoenix

1/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Courtyard Phoenix Camelback, 2101 East Camelback Rd

1/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Phoenix Elks Lodge 335, 14424 North 32 Street

1/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Church of the Beatitudes, 555 W. Glendale Ave

1/8/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Arizona State DES Building, 4000 N. Central Ave

1/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MidFirst Bank, 17025 N 7th Street

1/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ford Lincoln Mercury, 1330 E. Camelback Rd

1/10/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arizona Central Credit Union, 2020 N. Central Ave. Suite L150, Plaza Level

1/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bell Ford, 2401 W. Bell Road

1/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Cancer Society, 4550 E Bell Road, Suite 126

1/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Juniper Branch Library, 1825 W Union Hills Dr

1/13/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills United Church of Christ, 5524 E. Lafayette Blvd

1/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Umom New Day Centers, 3333 E Van Buren Rd.

1/21/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 65, 1624 E Broadway

1/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mesquite Branch Library, 4525 Paradise Village Parkway North

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salus Medical, 2202 W Lone Cactus Drive

1/25/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Region, 4747 N. 22nd St. Suite 100

1/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank at the Maryvale Branch, 5102 W Indian School Rd

1/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., George Gervin Prep Academy, 2801 E. Southern Ave

1/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sportsman's Warehouse, 19205 N.27th Avenue

1/29/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MidFirst Bank, 3030 E. Camelback Road

Scottsdale

1/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scottsdale Gun Club, 14860 N Northsight Blvd

1/13/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Scottsdale First Church of Nazarene, 2340 N Hayden Road

1/19/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Basis Scottsdale, 10400 N 128th Street

1/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Russ Lyon Sotheby's, 7669 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Suite 110

1/28/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Appaloosa Library, 7377 E Silverstone Dr

Sun City

1/6/2020: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 Del Webb Blvd

1/7/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodmark at Sun City, 17207 Boswell Blvd

1/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sun City Home Owner Association, 10401 W Coggins Drive

Surprise

1/3/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sun Village Community Association, 14300 W Bell Rd

1/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Surprise Ford, 16825 W Waddell Rd

1/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rodeo Hyundai, 12925 North Autoshow Ave

1/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Paradise Education Center, 15533 W Paradise Lane

1/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Vitamin Shopee, 13714 West Bell Road, Suite 100

Tempe

1/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virtuoso Sourcing Group, 309 W Elliot Rd, Suite 101

1/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Crisis Preparation and Recovery, Inc., 1400 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 735

1/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Four Peaks Brewing Company, 1340 East 8th Street, #104

1/24/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Zion & Zion, 432 S Farmer Ave

1/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Arizona State University American Red Cross Club Tempe, 400 E. Apache Blvd

Apache Junction

1/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Planet Fitness, 3003 W Apache Trail Suite 1

Casa Grande

1/29/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Fiesta Grande RV Resort, 1511 E Florence Blvd

Florence

1/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sun City Anthem, 3925 North Sun City Boulevard

Prescott Valley

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, 8603 E Eastridge Dr

Sedona

1/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Rd