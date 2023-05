Bomberos combaten incendio forestal cerca de Arivaca

#AZForestry has taken command of #CrookedSkyFire, approx. 5 mi. E. of #Arivaca, near Cedar Creek Rd & Crooked Sky Way. Fire moving to north, wind-driven, est. 30-40 acres. Resources on scene & state hand crews en route. Residents in area please stay alert. #AZFire #PimaCounty. https://t.co/JKrlFxZF7B