Bomberos trabajan para controlar incendio en depósito de almacenamiento

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.

Bomberos de Arizona

Los bomberos se encuentran en el lugar de un incendio en un depósito de almacenamiento cerca de 19th Ave. y Deer Valley Rd.

Los equipos llegaron y encontraron varias unidades con humo saliendo del interior.

Los bomberos están trabajando actualmente para controlar el incendio.

