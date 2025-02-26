Bomberos trabajan para controlar incendio en depósito de almacenamiento

Los bomberos se encuentran en el lugar de un incendio en un depósito de almacenamiento cerca de 19th Ave. y Deer Valley Rd.
Los equipos llegaron y encontraron varias unidades con humo saliendo del interior.
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Arizona aquí.
Los bomberos están trabajando actualmente para controlar el incendio.
Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.
Firefighters are on the scene of a storage facility fire near 19th Ave. and Deer Valley Rd. Crews arrived to find multiple units with smoke coming from the interior. Firefighters are currently working on achieving fire control. pic.twitter.com/0V2oWFDbUD— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 26, 2025