Balacera en el sur de Phoenix con oficial involucrado deja un muerto

ARIZONA- El Departamento de Policía de Phoenix investiga una balacera en el que un oficial estuvo involucrado la madrugada de este miércoles.
Según la policía, la balacera ocurrió aproximadamente a la 1:45 a. m. en el área de 15th Av. y St. Kateri Street.
Ningún oficial resultó herido y una persona a la que la policía nombra el sospechoso recibió un disparo y murió en el lugar.
Esta es una noticia de última hora. Mantente atento a la actualización.
