Balacera en el sur de Phoenix con oficial involucrado deja un muerto

El incidente comenzó como un intento de detener el tráfico, según la policía.

Por TELEMUNDO ARIZONA

Phoenix Police

ARIZONA- El Departamento de Policía de Phoenix investiga una balacera en el que un oficial estuvo involucrado la madrugada de este miércoles.

Según la policía, la balacera ocurrió aproximadamente a la 1:45 a. m. en el área de 15th Av. y St. Kateri Street.

Ningún oficial resultó herido y una persona a la que la policía nombra el sospechoso recibió un disparo y murió en el lugar.

Esta es una noticia de última hora. Mantente atento a la actualización.

