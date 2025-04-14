Arizona

Abren carriles de la Loop 101 en dirección norte tras choque vehicular

ARIZONA- El Departamento de Transporte reporta que los carriles en dirección norte ya fueron reabidertos luego de que se reportan un choque la mañana de este lunes.

El choque ocurrió después de las 5 a.m. en el área de Northern.

Para obtener información del tráfico en tiempo real, consulte http://az511.gov  y la aplicación AZ511:

Apple: http://bit.ly/AZ511Apple

Android: http://bit.ly/AZ511Android

