Advertencia por calor excesivo en vigor hasta el miércoles para Phoenix y el suroeste de Arizona

The @NWSPhoenix has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.



Use of trails on @CityofPhoenixAZ's Camelback Mountain and at Piestewa Peak Trailhead will be restricted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days. #HikeRight #azwx #PHXSummer pic.twitter.com/C2yhdzXfb2