Examen para la ciudadanía de EEUU: detalles sobre las pruebas de escritura y lectura

Además de las 100 preguntas del examen cívico para estudiar, los titulares de la tarjeta verde que se preparan para su examen de ciudadanía deben saber que también presentarán una prueba de lectura y escritura en inglés de no más de tres oraciones.

El solicitante debe leer y escribir una de tres oraciones de forma correcta para demostrar habilidad y aprobar. Y para ayudar a un solicitante a prepararse, USCIS ofrece una lista de vocabulario, que se centra en la educación cívica y temas de historia estadounidense.

El vocabulario está diseñado para conjugar oraciones declarativas que se le puede pedir al solicitante que escriba durante la parte de la prueba de escritura y lectura en inglés.

PRUEBA DE LECTURA

Para demostrar la suficiente capacidad de leer en inglés, los solicitantes deben leer correctamente en voz alta una oración, de tres oraciones. Las tres oraciones de lectura son interrogativas. Una vez que el solicitante lee correctamente una de las tres oraciones, el oficial dejará de administrar la prueba de lectura. Los solicitantes no serán rechazados debido a su acento al hablar inglés.

EL SOLICITANTE APRUEBA SI:

• Lee la oración sin pausas prolongadas.

• Lee todas las palabras del contenido pero puede omitir palabras cortas que no interfieran con el significado.

• Puede cometer errores de pronunciación o entonación que no interfieren con el significado.

EL SOLICITANTE NO APRUEBA SI:

• No lee la oración.

• Omite una palabra de contenido o la sustituye por otra palabra.

• Hace pausas por largos períodos de tiempo mientras lee la oración.

• Comete errores de pronunciación o entonación que interfieren con el significado.

PRUEBA DE ESCRITURA

Para demostrar suficientemente la capacidad de escribir en inglés, el solicitante debe escribir una oración dictada, de tres oraciones, de una manera que deberá ser legible tal como está escrita.

Un solicitante no debe abreviar ninguna palabra dictada en la oración escrita.

Una vez que el solicitante escriba correctamente una de las tres oraciones, el oficial dejará de administrar la prueba de escritura. No se reprobará a un solicitante por falta de ortografía, uso de mayúsculas o errores de puntuación a menos que los errores impidan entender el significado de la frase.

EL SOLICITANTE APRUEBA SI:

• Tiene el mismo significado general que la oración dictada.

• Puede contener algunos errores gramaticales, ortográficos, de puntuación o de uso de mayúsculas que no interfieren con el significado.

• Puede omitir palabras cortas que no interfieran con el significado.

• Los números se pueden deletrear o escribir como dígitos

EL SOLICITANTE NO APRUEBA SI:

• No escribe nada o solo una o dos palabras aisladas.

• Es completamente ilegible.

• Escribe una oración o palabras diferentes.

• La oración escrita no comunica el significado de la oración dictada.

• Escribe una abreviatura para una palabra dictada, como NYC en lugar de New York City.

CONJUGA EL VOCABULARIO Y PRACTICA TU LECTURA Y ESCRITURA

Estudiar el vocabulario puede ser confuso si no se conjuga en forma de oraciones. Es por eso que aquí te presentamos las posibles oraciones para leer y escribir que conformarán la prueba, con base en el vocabulario de USCIS.

Ten en cuenta que las oraciones pueden variar, y que esta no es una lista oficial de la agencia de inmigración. Sin embargo, la lista puede ayudarte a practicar tu lectura y escritura y a sentirte más seguro y preparado cuando te presentes a tu entrevista.

Las preguntas son ejemplos que corresponden a la prueba de lectura y las respuestas a la prueba de escritura.

Procura practicar en una tablet con un lápiz capacitivo, pues el oficial te pedirá escribir en uno de estos dispositivos.

What is one right in the Bill of Rights?

Freedom of speech is one right.

Who is the Father of Our Country?

President Washington is the Father of Our Country.

What was one of the first states?

Delaware was one of the first states of the United States.

Who elects Congress?

The citizens elect Congress.

Who has the right to vote?

Citizens have the right to vote.

When is Labor Day?

Labor Day is in September.

Who is on the dollar bill?

Presidente Washington is on the dollar bill.

What state has the most people?

California has the most people.

Who was George Washington?

Washington was the first President.

How many states does the United States have?

The United States has fifty states.

Who lives in the White House?

The Presidente lives in the White House.

What do people want when they come to America?

People want freedom of speech.

When is Flag Day?

Flag Day is in June.

Where is the White House?

The White House is in Washington, D.C.

Where do Senators meet?

Senators meet in Congress.

When is Columbus Day?

Columbus Day is in October.

What country is to the south of the United States?

Mexico is to the south of the United States.

Who elects Congress?

The people elect Congress.

Where does the President live?

The President lives in Washington, D.C.

What are the colors of the American flag?

The American flag is red, white, and blue.

What city was the first capital of the United States?

New York city was the first capital of the United States.

What is the capital of the United States?

The capital of the United States is Washington, D.C.

What do we have to pay the government?

We have to pay taxes.

What do people in America want?

People want to vote in America.

When is Independence Day?

Independence Day is in July.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is in May.

What is one right that citizens have?

Citizens can vote.

Who was the second President?

Adams was the second President.

Why do people come to America?

People come to the United States to be free.

When is Presidents’ Day?

Presidents’ Day is in February.

Who was Abraham Lincoln?

Lincoln was the President during the Civil War.

What is the largest state?

Alaska is the largest state.

When is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is in November.

Who lived here first?

The American Indians lived here first.

What is the name of the first President?

Washington was the first President.

When do we vote for President?

We vote for President in November.

Who can vote?

Citizens can vote.

How many Senators does Congress have?

Congress has one hundred Senators.

What country is to the north of the United States?

Canada is to the north of the United States.

Where does Congress meet?

Congress meets in Washington, D.C.