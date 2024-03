Incendios forestales consumen cientos de acres en el noroeste de Arizona

Forward progress stopped on #AubreyFire est. 800 acres. Aubrey is 3 separate fires being managed as 1 incident. Resources working to put out remaining hotspots.



Crews engaged w/ approx. 8 fires in total earlier today near Rte 66 & 7 mi. NW of Seligman. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/uL29NYER4u