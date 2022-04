Incendio Hackberry: Cierran la autopista 93 entre la I-40 y la ruta estatal 71 al norte de Wickenburg

*CLOSURE*



US 93 is closed in both directions between I-40 and SR 71 due to a fire at milepost 166.



NB lanes are closed at SR 71 (milepost 183) and SB lanes are closed at I-40 (milepost 93).



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #US93 pic.twitter.com/UGYUpgQTbP