Buscan a dos sospechosos de secuestrar a adolescente en Phoenix

On 12/19, 17yo, Jesse Camacho was taken from his home near 88th Ave & Indian School Rd by 2 armed suspects around 3:15 a.m. Another male inside the home was shot. The suspects left with the victim in a dark colored sedan. If you have info contact @SilentWitnessAZ at 480-WITNESS. pic.twitter.com/77VHpSYlFm