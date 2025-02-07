Arizona

Investigan olor a gas en una escuela primaria en Buckeye

Esta es una noticia de última hora. Regrese al artículo para más actualizaciones.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

Telemundo

La policía de Buckeye está ayudando a Buckeye Fire a investigar un olor a gas en la escuela primaria Marionneaux en Arizona.

Según la policía, los estudiantes y el personal fueron evacuados.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Arizona aquí.

Southwest gas y Buckeye Fire están evaluando cualquier riesgo potencial.

Exhortan evitar el área mientras se investiga.

Esta es una noticia de última hora. Regrese al artículo para más actualizaciones.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Arizona
Newsletters Responde Contáctanos Local Precios de la gasolina en Arizona Calor extremo en Arizona: ayudas y programas Más Noticias Estados Unidos En la frontera Inmigración al día México Mundo Salud El tiempo Entretenimiento ACCESO TOTAL Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes Tráfico
Guía de programación
Contáctanos