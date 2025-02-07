Investigan olor a gas en una escuela primaria en Buckeye

La policía de Buckeye está ayudando a Buckeye Fire a investigar un olor a gas en la escuela primaria Marionneaux en Arizona.
Según la policía, los estudiantes y el personal fueron evacuados.
Southwest gas y Buckeye Fire están evaluando cualquier riesgo potencial.
Exhortan evitar el área mientras se investiga.
